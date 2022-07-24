Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BP by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 801,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 164,366 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,043,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 67,628 shares during the period. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BP by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 520,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3276 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.38) to GBX 472 ($5.64) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.44) to GBX 430 ($5.14) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

