Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 44,832 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,823,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,503 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,013 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after purchasing an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.96 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

