Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Diageo by 81.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 432.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Diageo by 103.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $179.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.36. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($57.38) to GBX 4,700 ($56.19) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.81) to GBX 4,500 ($53.80) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($53.80) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

