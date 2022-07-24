Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after buying an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,448,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,583,000 after buying an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

