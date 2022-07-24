Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELD. TD Securities cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

TSE ELD opened at C$7.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$15.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.77.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

