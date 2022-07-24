Electra Protocol One Day Volume Hits $47,071.00 (XEP)

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Electra Protocol has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $47,071.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electra Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,830.16 or 0.99990369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,498,065,343 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.