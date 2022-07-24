Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $309,169.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032705 BTC.
Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile
Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.
