Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Up 16.9% This Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $309,169.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032705 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

