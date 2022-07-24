Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) PT Lowered to GBX 144

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 144 ($1.72) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Elementis Price Performance

Shares of Elementis stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Elementis has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.24.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

