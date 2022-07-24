Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) PT Lowered to GBX 144

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 155 ($1.85) to GBX 144 ($1.72) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Elementis Price Performance
Shares of Elementis stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Elementis has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.24.
Elementis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elementis (EMNSF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.