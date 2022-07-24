Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Cut to $505.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $560.70.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $459.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.33. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 118.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

