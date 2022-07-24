Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.