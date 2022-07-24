Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.