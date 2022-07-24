Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 4.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 395.6% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 174,324 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,731,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.25.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

