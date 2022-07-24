Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $205.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.