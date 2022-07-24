Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCR opened at $255.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.96. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

