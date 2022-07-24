Ellis Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 34,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

