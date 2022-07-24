Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $329,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.03%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

