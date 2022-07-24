Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,488 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

CSCO stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

