Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KIE stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $42.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.61.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

