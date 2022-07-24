Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

