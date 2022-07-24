Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $796,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.