Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 791 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1,206.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.