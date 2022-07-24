Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $92.02 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

