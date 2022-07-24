EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Increased by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in EnerSys by 16.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Stock Down 2.2 %

EnerSys stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $100.23.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

