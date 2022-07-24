Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 632,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $165,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Enstar Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $190.99 and a 52-week high of $286.89.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $19,999,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,546,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,697.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

