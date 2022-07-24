Entain (LON:ENT) PT Lowered to GBX 1,950

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($24.63) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.10) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.28) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,240.57 ($26.79).

ENT opened at GBX 1,180 ($14.11) on Wednesday. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($29.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The company has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,565.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,297.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,483.42.

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.38), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,617,811.95).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

