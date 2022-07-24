Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.11.

Entegris Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.45. Entegris has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $158.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

