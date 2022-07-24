Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $226.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $226.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $246.29.

Equifax Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $200.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Equifax has a 1-year low of $169.25 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.57.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

