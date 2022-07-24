Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $245.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.29.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $200.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax has a 52-week low of $169.25 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Equifax by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,899,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.