Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Cut to $320.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $313.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ESS opened at $273.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day moving average of $311.58. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 65.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

