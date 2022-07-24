Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Price Reaches $1.84 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00008077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $183,664.35 and $9.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,743.59 or 1.00022147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

ETHY is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.