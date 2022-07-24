EUNO One Day Trading Volume Tops $573.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $573.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00244188 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,602,574,441 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

