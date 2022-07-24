Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $1.00. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 22,523,505 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.99) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. Analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at $82,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

