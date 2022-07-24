Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.19) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($35.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.27) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.28) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($21.11) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €20.21 ($20.41) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.05) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.92 and a 200-day moving average of €25.32.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.