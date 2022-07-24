Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MDOUF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut Maisons du Monde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup downgraded Maisons du Monde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

