ExclusiveCoin Price Hits $0.0102 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $59,966.30 and $77.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002499 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000057 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.