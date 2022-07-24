Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,156.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.45) to GBX 2,918 ($34.88) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 3,250 ($38.85) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($44.83) to GBX 3,300 ($39.45) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Experian stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

