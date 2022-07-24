F5 (FFIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. F5 has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $634.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. F5’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F5 to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $153.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.58. F5 has a 52-week low of $142.43 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

Insider Activity at F5

Institutional Trading of F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,045,384.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $613,144. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in F5 by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in F5 by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in F5 by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,963 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in F5 by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,527 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in F5 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

