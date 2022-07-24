Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 3.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $243.10 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day moving average of $256.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

