Factorial Partners LLC Buys 6,700 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Tri Pointe Homes comprises about 1.2% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,910 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $1,740,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.