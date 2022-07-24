Factorial Partners LLC Decreases Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $197.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.61 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.