Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

