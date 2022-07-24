Factorial Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $98.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

