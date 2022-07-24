Factorial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.21. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

