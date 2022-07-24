Factorial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,966,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,334,000 after purchasing an additional 714,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $5,288,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,523,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,168,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,052,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.53. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

