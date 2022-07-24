Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.70. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.