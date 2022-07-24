Factorial Partners LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPER. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 599,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,853 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 462,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on XPER. TheStreet upgraded Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -58.82%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

