Falcon Project Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (FNT)

Falcon Project (FNT) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $449,209.10 and approximately $26.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016251 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032937 BTC.
About Falcon Project
Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com.
Falcon Project Coin Trading
