Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,200 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 5.05% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIE. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 2,253.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after buying an additional 2,406,800 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $6,650,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $2,263,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

FFIE opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric ( NASDAQ:FFIE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

