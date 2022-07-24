Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $126.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

