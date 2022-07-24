FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.50-$24.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.56 and a 200 day moving average of $223.46. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

